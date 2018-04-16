Contributor

Founder, KS Legal and Associates

Sonam Chandwani, Founder, KS Legal and Associates - a Mumbai-based firm offering legal solutions for corporates. It provides corporate law and dispute resolution services. Sonam believes that being a lawyer gives her an opportunity to change people’s lives and society and that lawyers come across convoluted situations on a daily basis which heightens one’s maturity, patience and persistence in handling matters of significance. In other words, it makes you a realist.