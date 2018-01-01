Sophia Banay

Cheaper Chic
With even the rich feeling financially pinched, businesses are quietly offering discounts on everything from spa services to private jets.
Choosing Cash Over Cachet
The dramatic downturn on Wall Street has caused an uptick in selling off pricey assets, from designer handbags to wine collections.
Happy Hour? Try Nightcap
Cosmos, martinis, and four-inch-heel Manolos were exciting in the late '90s-but will enough women line up to see Sex and the City now? Probably not.
Screen Gems
How H. Stern's jewelry coordinator gets the company's ï¿½million-dollar baubles onto the likes of Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Oscars.
Oscarnomics
The film world's best and worst financial performances of 2007.
Mirror, Mirror, at the Mall
A high-tech looking glass could be a dressing-room innovation or an annoyance.
All Aboard
How can do-gooder execs find, and join, the right nonprofit board? Turns out there are as many different ways as there are boards.
Napping Your Way to the Top
Even professionals who work 24/7 need their sleep. Can businesses help?
In Defense of Workaholics
Work may be a four-letter word. But to successful executives and entrepreneurs, there's nothing more rewarding than putting in an 80-hour workweek. A look at the mental, emotional, and health benefits of logging long hours.