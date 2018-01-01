Sophia Banay

Cheaper Chic

Cheaper Chic

With even the rich feeling financially pinched, businesses are quietly offering discounts on everything from spa services to private jets.
5 min read
Choosing Cash Over Cachet

Choosing Cash Over Cachet

The dramatic downturn on Wall Street has caused an uptick in selling off pricey assets, from designer handbags to wine collections.
5 min read
Happy Hour? Try Nightcap

Happy Hour? Try Nightcap

Cosmos, martinis, and four-inch-heel Manolos were exciting in the late '90s-but will enough women line up to see Sex and the City now? Probably not.
4 min read
Screen Gems

Screen Gems

How H. Stern's jewelry coordinator gets the company's ï¿½million-dollar baubles onto the likes of Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Oscars.
3 min read
Oscarnomics

Oscarnomics

The film world's best and worst financial performances of 2007.
1 min read
Mirror, Mirror, at the Mall

Mirror, Mirror, at the Mall

A high-tech looking glass could be a dressing-room innovation or an annoyance.
4 min read
All Aboard

All Aboard

How can do-gooder execs find, and join, the right nonprofit board? Turns out there are as many different ways as there are boards.
7 min read
Napping Your Way to the Top

Napping Your Way to the Top

Even professionals who work 24/7 need their sleep. Can businesses help?
6 min read
In Defense of Workaholics

In Defense of Workaholics

Work may be a four-letter word. But to successful executives and entrepreneurs, there's nothing more rewarding than putting in an 80-hour workweek. A look at the mental, emotional, and health benefits of logging long hours.
4 min read
