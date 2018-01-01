Spencer Lodge

Having trained and coached thousands of people during his career, Spencer Lodge knows what it takes to make things happen. With over 23 years of experience in building businesses and training employees to achieve their full potential, Make It Happen was born out of Spencer’s desire to share his success with people in the industry. Whether you’re an employee that wants to learn how to be a better salesman through our leadership program, or a CEO that wants to cultivate a strong sales and leadership culture in the workplace, Make It Happen has the tools you’ll need to help you on your way. Transform your sales team, redefine your success strategy and realize that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Spencer has won countless awards as global top wealth manager, country manager and regional director. He is 46 years old with two daughters. He enjoys skiing, cycling and most outdoor adventures. He has cycled from London to Paris in July and will be cycling from London to Rome in June 2017 to raise money for charities. He has, to date, donated close to a million pounds to charity over the last ten years helping children in Africa born with HIV and aids.

How To Align Your Company Goals To Breed Success
It is an employer's responsibility, and in this case the secret to delivering success in the workplace, to listen to their employees.
How To Ensure (Really) Good Customer Experiences To Help Your Business Grow In The UAE
The UAE has proven its strength across a multitude of business areas. However, an area that's sadly not kept up to speed with the country's dramatic progression is the customer experience.
How To Smash Your Targets In 2017
With 2017 upon us, now is the time to get your head in the only space that will enable you not to just do better than last year, but to smash your 2017 targets.
