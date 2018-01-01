Spencer Lodge

Managing Employees
How To Align Your Company Goals To Breed Success
It is an employer's responsibility, and in this case the secret to delivering success in the workplace, to listen to their employees.
Customer Service
How To Ensure (Really) Good Customer Experiences To Help Your Business Grow In The UAE
The UAE has proven its strength across a multitude of business areas. However, an area that's sadly not kept up to speed with the country's dramatic progression is the customer experience.
Growth Strategies
How To Smash Your Targets In 2017
With 2017 upon us, now is the time to get your head in the only space that will enable you not to just do better than last year, but to smash your 2017 targets.