Sreekanth Ravi is the founder of Tely Labs, a video-conferencing company. Prior to founding this company, Sreekanth was co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Code Green Networks, a leader in the field of corporate data-loss prevention. Sreekanth is also the co-founder and retired CEO of SonicWALL (NASDAQ: SNWL), where he led the company through a successful IPO in 1999.