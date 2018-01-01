Sreekanth Ravi

Sreekanth Ravi

Guest Writer
Founder of Tely Labs

Sreekanth Ravi is the founder of Tely Labs, a video-conferencing company. Prior to founding this company, Sreekanth was co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Code Green Networks, a leader in the field of corporate data-loss prevention. Sreekanth is also the co-founder and retired CEO of SonicWALL (NASDAQ: SNWL), where he led the company through a successful IPO in 1999. 

More From Sreekanth Ravi

When Launching Your Startup, Consider These 5 Risks
Risk

When Launching Your Startup, Consider These 5 Risks

While entrepreneurs may think they have the next billion-dollar idea, they need to assess certain risk factors before bringing it to market. Otherwise, they will crash and burn.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.