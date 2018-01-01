Steffen Maier

Steffen Maier

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Impraise

Steffen Maier is the co-founder of Impraise, a web-based and mobile solution for actionable, timely feedback at work. Today’s workplace still relies on outdated methods for providing feedback. Annual performance reviews are too inefficient and lacking to provide actionable feedback that helps employees improve continuously. Impraise turns performance reviews into an easy process by enabling users to give and receive valuable feedback in real-time and when it’s most helpful.

6 Changes Your Company Must Make to Develop More Female Leaders
Women in Business

6 Changes Your Company Must Make to Develop More Female Leaders

Unconscious bias is undermining companies that sincerely, but wrongly, believe they are meritocracies.
10 min read
7 New Trends Top Companies Use to Separate Performance from Compensation
Employee Engagement

7 New Trends Top Companies Use to Separate Performance from Compensation

Whether you place emphasis on teamwork or individual performance, it's essential to research which method will work best for you.
6 min read
5 Companies Getting Employee Engagement Right
Employee Engagement

5 Companies Getting Employee Engagement Right

Improve company culture and have a team full of happy, productive and passionate people.
7 min read
How Extreme Recruiting Is Winning Over Millennial Tech Talent
Millennials

How Extreme Recruiting Is Winning Over Millennial Tech Talent

Businesses pursuing the best and brightest will have to ditch the old-school hiring playbook. Today's tech stars are all about experiential learning -- and they expect companies to keep up.
7 min read
How Google Uses People Analytics to Create a Great Workplace
Company Culture

How Google Uses People Analytics to Create a Great Workplace

Hint: It's about the people, for the people, and by the people -- and you can translate the big ideas to your much smaller company.
7 min read
4 Unconscious Biases That Distort Performance Reviews
Talent Management

4 Unconscious Biases That Distort Performance Reviews

We often don't fully understand everything that shapes supposedly "objective'' evaluations.
7 min read
The 5 Worst Influences on Organizational Culture
Organizational culture

The 5 Worst Influences on Organizational Culture

Stop bad habits before they turn your entire team sour.
4 min read
Learn From These 3 Ways Airbnb Won the Trust It Needed to Succeed
Leadership

Learn From These 3 Ways Airbnb Won the Trust It Needed to Succeed

HR professionals could learn a lot from Airbnb about how to increase trust within their companies.
6 min read
