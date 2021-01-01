About Stephanie Cole
Stephanie is a Managing Director and Partner with Profitable Ideas Exchange where she leads a team that operates peer-to-peer interactions of Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Board Directors, Chief Strategy Officers, and other C-suite executives.
Business Travel
With COVID-19 Fears Receding, It's Time to Reclaim Travel Budgets and Reconnect With Customers
After more than a year of quarantine, don't underestimate the pent-up demand for face-to-face contact.