Stephanie Cole

Stephanie Cole

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Managing Director

About Stephanie Cole

Stephanie is a Managing Director and Partner with Profitable Ideas Exchange where she leads a team that operates peer-to-peer interactions of Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Board Directors, Chief Strategy Officers, and other C-suite executives.

More From Stephanie Cole

With COVID-19 Fears Receding, It's Time to Reclaim Travel Budgets and Reconnect With Customers
Business Travel

With COVID-19 Fears Receding, It's Time to Reclaim Travel Budgets and Reconnect With Customers

After more than a year of quarantine, don't underestimate the pent-up demand for face-to-face contact.
5 min read