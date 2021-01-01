About Stephen Cavey
Stephen is a co-founder of Ground Labs, leading a global team empowering its customers to discover, identify and secure sensitive data across their organizations. As the Chief Evangelist, he leads its worldwide product development, sales and marketing and business operations.
More From Stephen Cavey
Everyone is a Target. Your Business Needs to Take Security Seriously.
Covid-19 pushed data privacy and compliance to the background, but organizations must now prioritize security.