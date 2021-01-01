Stephen Cavey

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist of Ground Labs

About Stephen Cavey

Stephen is a co-founder of Ground Labs, leading a global team empowering its customers to discover, identify and secure sensitive data across their organizations. As the Chief Evangelist, he leads its worldwide product development, sales and marketing and business operations.

More From Stephen Cavey

Everyone is a Target. Your Business Needs to Take Security Seriously.
Insider Data Security

Everyone is a Target. Your Business Needs to Take Security Seriously.

Covid-19 pushed data privacy and compliance to the background, but organizations must now prioritize security.
7 min read