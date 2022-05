Stephen M. R. Covey is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The SPEED of Trust—The One Thing That Changes Everything and the new Trust & Inspire . Stephen is the former President & CEO of the Covey Leadership Center and co-founded and currently leads the FrankinCovey Global Trust Practice. Stephen is a highly sought-after international speaker, who has taught trust and leadership in 55 countries to business, government, military, education, healthcare, and NGO entities.