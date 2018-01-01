Stephen Maclaren

Stephen Maclaren

Guest Writer
Head of Regional Sales Employee Benefits, Al Futtaim Willis
Stephen Maclaren is the Head of Regional Sales Employee Benefits at Al Futtaim Willis. Stephen has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, of which the past 11 have been spent in Dubai. He and his teams support some of the largest companies and organizations operating in the Gulf region and broker extensively in the areas of employee benefits and operational risks.

More From Stephen Maclaren

Working From The Dinner Table: How Tech Takes Its Toll On Your Workforce
Technology

Working From The Dinner Table: How Tech Takes Its Toll On Your Workforce

Is the proliferation of technology making us unhealthy? Are we working more, producing less, and spending more time being sick?
7 min read
Four Ways Your Office Could Be Harming Your Workforce
Workplaces

Four Ways Your Office Could Be Harming Your Workforce

There are plenty of ways the typical office environment -probably much like the one you are sitting in right now- can take its toll on our health.
9 min read
Learning From Leicester City: Business Lessons From The Premier League Champions
Business Lessons

Learning From Leicester City: Business Lessons From The Premier League Champions

How did Leicester City win the league? Shrewd recruitment, teamwork, trust and a winning culture. That sounds like a recipe for good business as well.
5 min read
Here's Why Your Company Should Strive To Be The 'Best Place To Work'
Company Culture

Here's Why Your Company Should Strive To Be The 'Best Place To Work'

The better you understand the elements that make a company a great place to work, the better you can make your company a great place to work.
8 min read
How Investing In Employee Training Benefits Your Business
Employee Training

How Investing In Employee Training Benefits Your Business

While many training programs are judged on employee benefit, businesses also see boosts from such initiatives.
6 min read
Motivating Employees Is Not About Money
Employee Morale

Motivating Employees Is Not About Money

Perhaps it should read: "Motivating employees is not all about money."
8 min read
How To Improve Your Company's Retention Rates
Human Resources

How To Improve Your Company's Retention Rates

If you're taking good care of your employees, they're less likely to jump ship and go elsewhere.
6 min read
Send Better Email: Eight Email Etiquette Rules You Should Know
Communications

Send Better Email: Eight Email Etiquette Rules You Should Know

Let's start with the obvious: the instantaneous nature of email and the ease with which we can send them lends many to the mistaken belief that an email should be replied to rather speedily.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.