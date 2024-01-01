Stephen Porges, Ph.D. and Seth Porges

Stephen W. Porges, PhD, originator of Polyvagal Theory, is a Distinguished University Scientist and founding director of the Kinsey Institute Traumatic Stress Research Consortium at Indiana University, and a professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina. He lives in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Seth Porges is a journalist and filmmaker. He wrote, produced, and directed the documentary Class Action Park on HBO Max. He has also contributed to outlets like Today, Good Morning America, New York, Bloomberg Businessweek, Popular Mechanics, and many others.