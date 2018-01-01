Steve Harvey

Guest Writer

VP of Worldwide Sales and Service, Digium

Steve joined Digium in February 2007 and was initially responsible for driving Digium revenue through worldwide channel development, strategic OEM and Business Development. As Digium has migrated toward a higher mix of cloud based Unified Communication services, Harvey recently took on responsibility for all customer facing activity including Global Sales, Customer Success and Technical Support. Prior to joining Digium, Harvey was vice president, Enterprise Networks and Competitive Service Provider Sales for ADTRAN, where he was responsible for designing and developing the company's overall channel strategy. Under Harvey's leadership, ADTRAN's Channel and Competitive Service Provider revenue grew to account for nearly 50% of the company's overall revenue. Harvey holds a BS in Computer Science from Indiana University.