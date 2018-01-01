Steve Harvey

Steve joined Digium in February 2007 and was initially responsible for driving Digium revenue through worldwide channel development, strategic OEM and Business Development.  As Digium has migrated toward a higher mix of cloud based Unified Communication services, Harvey recently took on responsibility for all customer facing activity including Global Sales, Customer Success and Technical Support. Prior to joining Digium, Harvey was vice president, Enterprise Networks and Competitive Service Provider Sales for ADTRAN, where he was responsible for designing and developing the company's overall channel strategy. Under Harvey's leadership, ADTRAN's Channel and Competitive Service Provider revenue grew to account for nearly 50% of the company's overall revenue. Harvey holds a BS in Computer Science from Indiana University.

The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility
The Top 5 Reasons You Need Business Mobility

Interacting with your customers, no matter where you are, is vital to your success.
5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers
5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers

Make sure your automated system is simple and your live attendants are friendly.
The Legal Implications of Expecting Employees to Work After Hours
The Legal Implications of Expecting Employees to Work After Hours

Hard-charging bosses often email employees in the evening. Employees increasingly wonder why they aren't paid for answering.
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh

HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
