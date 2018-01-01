Steve Young

More From Steve Young

How to Produce Content That Doubles Your Sales Funnel Conversion Rate
Ready for Anything

How to Produce Content That Doubles Your Sales Funnel Conversion Rate

Understanding your potential customers will ultimately make them paying customers.
6 min read
6 Tips on Running Micro-Influencer Campaigns
Influencer Marketing

6 Tips on Running Micro-Influencer Campaigns

Micro-influencers are influencers with less than a million followers. They may just be the key to boosting your product or service.
6 min read
7 Things Startups Should Know About Outsourcing Development
Outsourcing

7 Things Startups Should Know About Outsourcing Development

Keep factors such as technology standards, intellectual property rights and personalized communication in mind. They'll save you.
7 min read
How Your Side Hustle Delays Your Real Business
Ready for Anything

How Your Side Hustle Delays Your Real Business

Your side gig may make you some money, but what about the long-term?
7 min read
Influencer Marketing Tips From a College Student With a 250 Million Follower Reach
Influencer Marketing

Influencer Marketing Tips From a College Student With a 250 Million Follower Reach

Engaged followers mean more than countless silent fans.
6 min read
5 Simple, Low-Budget Growth Hacks to Increase App Downloads
Apps

5 Simple, Low-Budget Growth Hacks to Increase App Downloads

User acquisition doesn't have to be complicated or expensive.
4 min read
5 Tiny PR Hacks to Boost Your Startup's Exposure
Marketing

5 Tiny PR Hacks to Boost Your Startup's Exposure

These PR hacks will work for you because they're not focused on you, they're focused on the journalists you're targeting.
7 min read
9 Tools to Run and Scale Your Marketing Agency
Marketing

9 Tools to Run and Scale Your Marketing Agency

The smaller your team, the larger your tool box needs to be.
6 min read
8 Do's and Don'ts of Influencer Marketing
Influencers

8 Do's and Don'ts of Influencer Marketing

With these tips you should successfully attract the right influencers to help your marketing efforts.
8 min read
7 Strategies to Help Breathe Life into Your Dying App
Apps

7 Strategies to Help Breathe Life into Your Dying App

Know what a 'paid-to-free' campaign is? You should.
7 min read
5 Growth-Hacking Strategies to Increase Your App Downloads
Apps

5 Growth-Hacking Strategies to Increase Your App Downloads

With the cost per install consistently growing each year, app publishers must get creative with their marketing efforts.
5 min read
Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips
Apps

Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips

The Holy Grail of iOS app development is getting featured on Apple's App Store. The problem is, nobody in Cupertino will tell you what the magic formula is to make that happen.
6 min read
15 Tips for Succeeding as an Independent App Developer
App Developers

15 Tips for Succeeding as an Independent App Developer

The competition at the app store is ferocious. Put that out of your mind and get busy.
5 min read
5 Clever Ways to Increase Mobile App Reviews
Apps

5 Clever Ways to Increase Mobile App Reviews

In today's crowded app store, you'll need more positive reviews than you have friends and family to provide them, in order to give your app the ranking boost it needs.
6 min read
