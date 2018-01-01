Steve Young

Steve P. Young is an app marketing consultant and founder of AppMasters.co. He helps clients get featured by Apple, increase downloads using App Store Optimization and drive cost effective influencer marketing campaigns.
Ready for Anything
How to Produce Content That Doubles Your Sales Funnel Conversion Rate
Understanding your potential customers will ultimately make them paying customers.
Influencer Marketing
6 Tips on Running Micro-Influencer Campaigns
Micro-influencers are influencers with less than a million followers. They may just be the key to boosting your product or service.
Outsourcing
7 Things Startups Should Know About Outsourcing Development
Keep factors such as technology standards, intellectual property rights and personalized communication in mind. They'll save you.
Ready for Anything
How Your Side Hustle Delays Your Real Business
Your side gig may make you some money, but what about the long-term?
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Tips From a College Student With a 250 Million Follower Reach
Engaged followers mean more than countless silent fans.
Apps
5 Simple, Low-Budget Growth Hacks to Increase App Downloads
User acquisition doesn't have to be complicated or expensive.
Marketing
5 Tiny PR Hacks to Boost Your Startup's Exposure
These PR hacks will work for you because they're not focused on you, they're focused on the journalists you're targeting.
Marketing
9 Tools to Run and Scale Your Marketing Agency
The smaller your team, the larger your tool box needs to be.
Influencers
8 Do's and Don'ts of Influencer Marketing
With these tips you should successfully attract the right influencers to help your marketing efforts.
Apps
7 Strategies to Help Breathe Life into Your Dying App
Know what a 'paid-to-free' campaign is? You should.
Apps
5 Growth-Hacking Strategies to Increase Your App Downloads
With the cost per install consistently growing each year, app publishers must get creative with their marketing efforts.
Apps
Boost Your App's Chances of Being Featured by Apple With These 7 Tips
The Holy Grail of iOS app development is getting featured on Apple's App Store. The problem is, nobody in Cupertino will tell you what the magic formula is to make that happen.
App Developers
15 Tips for Succeeding as an Independent App Developer
The competition at the app store is ferocious. Put that out of your mind and get busy.
Apps
5 Clever Ways to Increase Mobile App Reviews
In today's crowded app store, you'll need more positive reviews than you have friends and family to provide them, in order to give your app the ranking boost it needs.