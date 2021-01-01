Tahem Verma

Tahem is a fintech enthusiast, podcast host, and digital native. He is also the CEO and co-founder of North Loop, a global financial services platform that offers borderless banking and investment services to NRIs, and Mesha, a social investing platform where users can invest in stocks and crypto and participate in challenges for real money.

Having grown up in the millennial and Gen Z era, Tahem has a strong understanding of modern youth culture and breaks down complex concepts of the fintech industry into bite-sized bits in order to educate and inspire.

https://www.mesha.club/