Tahem Verma

Founder, North Loop and Mesha

Tahem is a fintech enthusiast, podcast host, and digital native. He is also the CEO and co-founder of North Loop, a global financial services platform that offers borderless banking and investment services to NRIs, and Mesha, a social investing platform where users can invest in stocks and crypto and participate in challenges for real money.

Having grown up in the millennial and Gen Z era, Tahem has a strong understanding of modern youth culture and breaks down complex concepts of the fintech industry into bite-sized bits in order to educate and inspire.

NFT

NFTs: The New Bedrock Of The Virtual Economy

From digital designs, digital art, video clips to tattoos, and even tweets, NFTs are radically transforming the world of digital ownership.

