Tallat Mahmood

Guest Writer
Founder of Growthologie
Tallat Mahmood is the founder of The Smart Business Plan Academy, his online course on building powerful business plans for small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow and raise capital. Tallat has worked for more than 10 years as a small and medium-sized business advisor and investor.

3 Steps to Retaining Existing Customers
Customer Loyalty

3 Steps to Retaining Existing Customers

Everyone wants to add customers, but don't forget about the ones you already have.
3 min read
7 Steps to Winning New Customers
Customer Acquisition

7 Steps to Winning New Customers

Every business needs a sustainable influx of customers if it wants to be successful.
5 min read
4 Reasons You Will Lose Value In Your Startup, and How to Stop It
Overcoming Obstacles

4 Reasons You Will Lose Value In Your Startup, and How to Stop It

Here are a few major roadblocks entrepreneurs need to overcome and advice on how to do so.
5 min read
If You're Not Serious About a Business Plan, You're Not Serious About Business
Business Plans

If You're Not Serious About a Business Plan, You're Not Serious About Business

Creating a top-notch business plan will provide the highest chance of success while increasing your credibility with investors and your team.
6 min read
5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It
Project Grow

5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It

Most plans fail to achieve their objective and end up misrepresenting the business.
5 min read
5 Reasons Investors Aren't Knocking Down Your Door
Funding

5 Reasons Investors Aren't Knocking Down Your Door

By having the right building blocks, you can vastly increase your chance of getting funded.
4 min read
