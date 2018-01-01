Tami Brehse

Tami Brehse

Guest Writer
Freelance marketing consultant

Tami Brehse is a freelance marketing consultant who works with small businesses. Follow her blog about social media, public relations and all things marketing at TamiBrehse.com/blog

6 Times You Should Turn Down Work
Marketing

Don't run yourself ragged if a job doesn't feel right.
4 min read
Loosen Up! Here Are 6 Ways to Get More Comfortable on Camera.
Video

Time is limited, and attention spans are short. Make a smart move, and use video to capture your audience and tell your story.
4 min read
Your Social-Media Strategy Should Not Be Random. Here Are 5 Steps to Streamline It.
Social Media

By getting focused and dedicating just a few hours each month, you can create a sensible social media strategy that wins fans and brings in new customers.
5 min read
9 Lessons I Learned From Ditching My 9-to-5 to Work for Myself
Freelancers

Developing new skills I never thought I would, saying no to clients that aren't a good fit and being 'on' even when I'm 'off' are just a few adjustments of full-time freelance life.
6 min read
7 Amazing Things That Happen When You Stop Worrying About Being Nice
Ready for Anything

When you prioritize your goals rather than someone else's, an incredible thing happens: You actually accomplish them.
4 min read
Want to Be More Creative for Your Business? Jump in the Ocean. Let Flo Rida Lyrics Inspire You. Go Nuts.
Project Grow

From ordering chai tea instead of coffee to writing down everything that lifts your spirit daily, here are seven ways to nurture creativity.
7 min read
