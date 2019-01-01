My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tanmaya Jain

Tanmaya Jain

Contributor
CEO and Founder of inFeedo

About Tanmaya Jain

Tanmaya Jain is the CEO and Founder of inFeedo. Started in 2013, inFeedo is a SaaS-based predictive people analytics company that develops and deploys employee engagement solutions for the HR function, and is currently focussed on their flagship product, Amber, an AI enabled chatbot.

More From Tanmaya Jain

AI in HR: When Employee Experience Takes Center Stage
Artificial Intelligence

AI in HR: When Employee Experience Takes Center Stage

An AI-powered conversational chatbot capable of comprehending human emotions, the following things can be done in a jiffy
4 min read