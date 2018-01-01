Tara Kelly

Tara Kelly

Guest Writer
President and CEO of SPLICE Software
President and CEO of SPLICE Software, Tara Kelly is passionate about technology’s potential to change lives for the better and has channeled that belief into developing technologies that improve the customer experience.

More From Tara Kelly

Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms
Brand Identity

Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms

With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.