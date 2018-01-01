Tara-Nicholle Nelson

Marketing
A Commencement Address for Entrepreneurs, Leaders and Marketers
A marketing expert offers career advice to her younger self.
Company Culture
What Leaders Can Learn From Black Churches About Keeping Team Members Engaged
If your team members feel that they can't speak out, you've got a problem you've got to fix. Say amen, somebody!
Ready for Anything
CVS's Expensive Cigarette Ban Shows It Puts Brand Before Profit
The drug chain's big move and name change may lead to the loyalty of a powerful customer segment.