Tara-Nicholle Nelson

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Transformational Consumer Insights
Tara is the Founder and CEO of Transformational Consumer Insights, Inc., a research and strategy consulting firm. TCI helps brands understand, reach and engage Transformational Consumers: people who see life as a series of projects to change their behavior for the healthier, wealthier and wiser.

A Commencement Address for Entrepreneurs, Leaders and Marketers
Marketing

A marketing expert offers career advice to her younger self.
7 min read
What Leaders Can Learn From Black Churches About Keeping Team Members Engaged
Company Culture

If your team members feel that they can't speak out, you've got a problem you've got to fix. Say amen, somebody!
7 min read
CVS's Expensive Cigarette Ban Shows It Puts Brand Before Profit
Ready for Anything

The drug chain's big move and name change may lead to the loyalty of a powerful customer segment.
5 min read
