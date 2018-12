Happily married entrepreneurs

Tarik Sansal is the CEO and founder of ROMIO, a platform that provides trusted recommendations for local services from friends and neighbors as an alternative to reviews and classifieds powered by strangers. Tarik has a BA in Business Services from the University of Westminster in London.

Rechelle Balanzat is the CEO and founder of Juliette, a mobile app that offers premium, overnight laundry service. Rechelle graduated from Fordham University with honors in philosopy.