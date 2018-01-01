Tarika Bhartiya and Varun Bhartiya

Contributor

Directors nCircle Tech, A ProtoTech Solutions Franchisee

Entrepreneur couple who extended their love to establish nCircle Tech, A Prototech Solutions Franchisee, with the aim to create impact through innovative engineering software, empowering Passionate innovators to ideate and create extraordinary and impactful products to make the world a better place. From a few thousands of dollars in revenue to churning millions in yearly turnover in a short span of six years, their growth story is inspiring. The key to their success has been looking beyond just the top line and bottom line and creating value and impact for every stakeholder be it employees, customers, customers’ customers and vendors.