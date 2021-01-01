Tarun Kumar Bansal

Tarun Kumar Bansal

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Intellectual Property Strategist

Tarun Bansal is a seasoned entrepreneur, well-known patent strategist and avid traveler. He is renowned for scaling up businesses across industries including the service industry, baby products industry and more.

https://sagaciousresearch.com/

Follow Tarun Kumar Bansal on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Innovation

Top 5 Intellectual-Property Challenges Businesses Face

Having a strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio and strategy helps improve your brand value in the market.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like