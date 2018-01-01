Tarun Jami

Managing Partner and Founder of GreenJams Infrastructures LLP

Tarun is the Founder of GreenJams Infrastructures LLP, a construction start-up focusing on BuildTech and bio-aggregate building materials. The company is currently engaged in the development of hempcrete for adoption by the Indian construction industry.

More From Tarun Jami

5 Reasons Enterprising Builders Should Consider Hempcrete
hemp

5 Reasons Enterprising Builders Should Consider Hempcrete

Hempcrete as a building material can revolutionise the construction industry
4 min read
How Hemp can Help India Achieve its Sustainable Development Goals
cannabis industry

How Hemp can Help India Achieve its Sustainable Development Goals

Let's explore how an innovative hemp based business could establish a well-rounded circular economy
4 min read
