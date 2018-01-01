Taryn Langer is the co-founder of Moxie Communications Group, a full-service communications agency. She has been a media-relations professional with more than 15 years of experience working with Fortune 500 brands and technology start-ups.
Ask the Expert
How to Get the Word Out About a Product Adored by Customers
Just because your company has stellar customer reviews, doesn't necessarily mean word-of-mouth marketing will occur. To get your company to become a viral hit, you need to focus on building relationships.
Managing and Organizing an Effective PR Strategy on a Budget
Not all early-stage startups require a PR team but the ones that do, need to figure out how to get the most bang for the buck.
The Very First PR Step a Startup Needs to Take
Startups often rush to be first to market, providing the press a half-baked story. Don't do that. Instead, make sure everything is in place before you approach the media.