Taryn Langer

Taryn Langer is the co-founder of Moxie Communications Group, a full-service communications agency. She has been a media-relations professional with more than 15 years of experience working with Fortune 500 brands and technology start-ups. 

More From Taryn Langer

How to Get the Word Out About a Product Adored by Customers
Ask the Expert

How to Get the Word Out About a Product Adored by Customers

Just because your company has stellar customer reviews, doesn't necessarily mean word-of-mouth marketing will occur. To get your company to become a viral hit, you need to focus on building relationships.
3 min read
Managing and Organizing an Effective PR Strategy on a Budget
Ask the Expert

Managing and Organizing an Effective PR Strategy on a Budget

Not all early-stage startups require a PR team but the ones that do, need to figure out how to get the most bang for the buck.
4 min read
The Very First PR Step a Startup Needs to Take
Ask the Expert

The Very First PR Step a Startup Needs to Take

Startups often rush to be first to market, providing the press a half-baked story. Don't do that. Instead, make sure everything is in place before you approach the media.
4 min read
