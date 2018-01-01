Tasha Eurich is a New York Times best-selling author. She holds a doctorate in organization psychology and writes about psychology and the workplace. Eurich’s research has been published in peer-reviewed journals, and she regularly speaks to audiences around the world, including her recent TEDx talk. As the founder of The Eurich Group, she helps companies from start-ups to the Fortune 100 succeed by improving their leaders’ and teams’ effectiveness.
Leadership
5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016
Entrepreneurship can be a bumpy, even scary, ride that's often full of surprises.
Communication
This Question Will Help Your Friendships Survive Past the Election
Stop assuming you're entirely right and start trying to understand the people you believe are entirely wrong.
Ready for Anything
3 Office Realities That Make Focus Nearly Impossible
Between the distractions all around and our own shriveled attention spans, it is remarkable we get anything done.
Anger Management
4 Antidotes for Our Anger Epidemic
Before expressing your feelings, take several deep breaths and assess if they are grounded in reality.
Performance Feedback
No One Is Telling You the Truth at Work (And What to Do About It)
Silence may be golden -- but it can also be misleading. Don't let your performance suffer because your coworkers are confrontation averse.
Office Politics
The Real Reason You Should Never Talk Politics at Work
Don't allow politics to change the way you see your colleagues, instead find work-related goals and values to discuss.
Emotional Intelligence
The Biggest Judgment Error You Don't Know You're Making
Why we misunderstand others and others misunderstand us.
Emotional Intelligence
To Forgive Is Divine and Very Good For Us Too
An ever accumulating amount of research is finding that what every religion and moral teaching has said about forgiveness is true. Letting go let's us move forward.
Goal Setting
5 Questions to Answer Before Finalizing Your 2016 Goals
Entrepreneurs have to find the balance between how far they stretch and what they can realistically expect to achieve.
Project Grow
6 Invaluable Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2015
Their wisdom won't just shape how you work, it will shape how you live.
difficult employees
5 Scientific Suggestions for Curbing an Employee's Sense of Entitlement
It's unfair to stereotype millennials as self absorbed in unsubstantiated feelings of being special. Researchers are finding that's an all age thing.
Emotional Intelligence
To See Solutions, Look at Problems From Everyone's Perspective
Among the least appreciated leadership skills is the habit of taking into consideration the different perspectives people have on the same situation.
Success
Discomfort Is What You Feel When You're Growing
Science assures us that we learn, grow and change the most when we are dealing with what's unfamiliar.
Leadership
Why Humble Leaders Inspire Loyal Teams
People who admit their mistakes can take more risks than egomaniacs who need to be perfect.
Intuition
Listen to Your Gut Especially When You Don't Like What It's Telling You
You know what you have to do. That little voice in your head keeps repeating it.