Tensie Homan, a CPA and an experienced mergers-and-acquisition professional, is co-founder and CEO of Denver-based ExitBubble.com, which offers an online independent resource for business owners preparing to leave their company. Previously she served as a partner at KPMG.
The Key to Maximizing Return When Selling a Business
Given that many owners regret a company's sale, strive to maximize your personal and financial objectives.
When Selecting a Buyer for Your Business, Don't Just Consider Price
Many variables enter the equation for a successful sale of a company. These are the key factors to weigh before you accept an offer and hand over the keys.