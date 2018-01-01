Tensie Homan

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author, Co-Founder of ExitBubble.com

Tensie Homan, a CPA and an experienced mergers-and-acquisition professional, is co-founder and CEO of Denver-based ExitBubble.com, which offers an online independent resource for business owners preparing to leave their company. Previously she served as a partner at KPMG.  

The Key to Maximizing Return When Selling a Business

Given that many owners regret a company's sale, strive to maximize your personal and financial objectives.
When Selecting a Buyer for Your Business, Don't Just Consider Price

Many variables enter the equation for a successful sale of a company. These are the key factors to weigh before you accept an offer and hand over the keys.
