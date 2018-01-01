TGC Prasad

He is the Founder & CEO, mSupply.com. mSupply.com is India's largest B2B commerce company for construction, infrastructure, interiors, industrial, manufacturing, MRO related products and materials. It was founded in August of 2015.
E-commerce
Overview of B2B E-Commerce in India
Globally B2B e-commerce is double the size of B2C e-commerce market and India is no exception to this
Entrepreneurship
The Startup Curve: An Entrepreneurial Life
A business model never works only on frills and features and adoption of technology comes with value add
Chief Executive Officer
How to be more effective as a CEO
To simplify transactions, CEOs should drive usage of management tools in the company.