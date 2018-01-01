TGC Prasad

TGC Prasad

Founder & CEO, mSupply.com

He is the Founder & CEO, mSupply.com. mSupply.com is India's largest B2B commerce company for construction, infrastructure, interiors, industrial, manufacturing, MRO related products and materials. It was founded in August of 2015.

Overview of B2B E-Commerce in India
E-commerce

Overview of B2B E-Commerce in India

Globally B2B e-commerce is double the size of B2C e-commerce market and India is no exception to this
3 min read
The Startup Curve: An Entrepreneurial Life
Entrepreneurship

The Startup Curve: An Entrepreneurial Life

A business model never works only on frills and features and adoption of technology comes with value add
5 min read
How to be more effective as a CEO
Chief Executive Officer

How to be more effective as a CEO

To simplify transactions, CEOs should drive usage of management tools in the company.
5 min read
