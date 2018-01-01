Thai Nguyen

Thai Nguyen

Contributor
Writer & Editor: TheUtopianLife.com

Thai Nguyen writes concise strategies to live a productive life, based off the latest scientific research. You can follow his work at TheUtopianLife.com or connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Science Knows the 2-Step Process for Breaking the Bad Habits Holding You Back
Bad habits are terribly persistent, until you learn where the weak links are.
3 min read
3 Ways Effective Communicators Structure Unforgettable Messages
Even the best ideas must be presented in a way the listener will understand and remember.
4 min read
5 Ways to Relax and Recharge During the Holidays
Spend time with family, but get your rest too.
3 min read
The 3 Passages From Concept to 7-Figure Business
Successfully navigating your unique entrepreneurial journey requires understanding the stages everyone goes through if they succeed.
4 min read
7 Strategies to Make Your New Habits Stick
Starting multiple habits can generate momentum and increase your health benefits.
4 min read
How to Hack Your Brain Chemicals to Be More Productive
You might not have a money tree, but you can have the next best thing: a happiness tree.
5 min read
4 Ways to Hack Your Brain Chemicals to Become More Productive
Laughter and chocolate are solutions to much more than you might realize.
4 min read
12 Self-Awareness Exercises That Fuel Success
To see your way around obstacles to success learn to curb needless anxieties and challenge assumptions you've never examined.
6 min read
Train Your Brain to See Better Choices Than Fight-or-Flight
Viewing circumstances in the most plausibly optimistic way possible expands what we see as possible.
4 min read
This Mind Trick Works Way Better Than Delusional Optimism
It's much easier to sustain the tenacity necessary to succeed when we have sound reasons to believe our ambitious goals are not impossible.
4 min read
Eccentric Habits of 8 Geniuses That Make You Smarter
If swimming in winter rivers leaves you cold, there is a strong case to be made for boosting your IQ with frequent sex.
6 min read
10 Traits of the Most Innovative Entrepreneurs
The most creative people in business look at the same things as everybody else but they see them differently.
6 min read
The 7 Factors That Make for Viral Content
There is no formula for creating content people will share but there are some essentials that make it far more likely they will.
6 min read
10 Benefits for Entrepreneurs Who Make Time for Silence and Solitude
Constantly being in touch takes a toll. Think of shutting off all the technology once in a while as a spiritual pivot.
6 min read
5 Effective Ways to Master the 'Monster' Inside Your Head
Even the great Maya Angelou questioned her own competency. But like her, you can tame the monster.
5 min read
