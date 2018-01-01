Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell

Why Leaders Should Rethink a Business Culture in Which Everyone Is Always 'Busy'
Instead of focusing on busyness, companies should be focusing on results.
4 Ways to Develop the Leaders You'll Need in the Future
One of the most challenging aspects of leadership development is consistently and effectively identifying the next wave of leaders.
Why You Should Walk the Line Between Company Culture and Your Individual Leadership Style
Leaders who conform to the norm don't bring anything new to the table -- they aren't innovating.
It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program
Measuring individual success and the impact to the organization is critical.
Do Effective Leaders Use Fear or Love in the Workplace?
With the right balance, leaders will become highly respected by their employees.
How to Lead in the Virtual Office
Good leaders can overcome challenges of communication issues and confusion remote teams can face.
Ensuring Diversity Is Not a Distraction to Leaders
Focus on improving the workplace as a whole by maintaining a balance between diversity and hiring the best candidate.
How to Bridge the Leadership Perception Divide
Your team will make their greatest contributions when they are clear what it is you value most.
4 Ways Effective Leaders Deal With Incompetent People
Paradoxically, the weakest members of the team can improve the rest of the team.
5 Things You Need to Do to Set Yourself Up for a Promotion
Identify the skills you need to make yourself stand out from the competition.
3 Biases That Make the C-Suite Deaf to Young Leaders
Just because they're inexperienced doesn't mean they can't generate great ideas.
3 Ways to Listen Better and Become a More Effective Communicator
Leaders should engage a greater number of voices in the conversation and seek to understand the emotional motivations at play.
7 Ways Women Leaders Can Excel at Being Their Authentic Selves
As women rise in the ranks they often receive a lot of bad advice to act like somebody besides who they really are.
The Leadership Styles Clinton and Trump Use to Connect With Supporters
Whether voters are with her or want to make America great again might well depend on how they're hardwired to respect collaboration or a more direct approach.
Find Overlooked Talent by Providing Every Employee Opportunity for Career Development
Helping every team member progress toward their career goals is a brilliant growth strategy for your company.
