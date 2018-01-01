Tim Denning

Focus
The Most Powerful Word in Business Is 'No'
Focus in business is one of the key ingredients to success. Focus comes from the word no.
Pitching Investors
Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?
To be successful, be succinct.
Goal Setting
Go Ahead and Tell Everybody You're Going to Mars: The Benefits of Being Bold.
An entrepreneur whose goal is to take his startup to the red planet discovers the virtue of thinking big.
Project Grow
The No-BS Career Advice You Wish You Had 5 Years Ago
Luck is for amateurs. Create and share content, assign value to your time, and help others in your network even as you strive to improve yourself.
Lessons
23 Things I Wish I Had Known About Business at the Start of My Career
Your path gets clearer once you tune out the corporate jargon and the fuzzy motivational nonsense on the Internet.
Pitching
A Few Pointers on the Worst Ways to Write A Pitch Deck
People aren't interested in your company, they're interested in what you can do for their company.
Starting a Business
Making Money Is About You, Not Your Business
Plans are important but the foundation of business success is your confidence in yourself.
Motivation
Confidence Will Make All the Difference to Your Hustle
Confidence is not arrogance, it's just being comfortable with who you are.
Take It From The Pros
What I Learned From the World's Greatest Venture Capitalist
Bill Tai blends his passion for windsurfing with his desire to contribute to a better future.
Personal Improvement
What's it Going to Take for You to Change Humanity?
Lead and be empowered to do enormous things in this world.
Intelligence
How to Be More Than an Average Joe
No one wants to settle for the results that come with being average but it's easy to fall into the trap.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Here's How to Keep This Negative World From Winning
Don't let the fear stop you from becoming phenomenal in your life and business.
Success
7 Truths About Success Millennial Entrepreneurs Just Don't Get
What it takes to succeed as a young founder in a manner that makes a difference and attracts people to your vision.
Personal Development
How I Became Obsessed With Personal Development and Why You Should Too
We can all benefit from practicing daily personal development. The rewards are huge for those who invest the time to grow mentally.
Take It From The Pros
Not Having a Phenomenal Entrepreneurial Journey? Here's What's Missing.
It's easy to get lost in the hype. Stay focused on the crucial elements that distinguish an entrepreneur who is on fire.