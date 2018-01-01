Tim Denning

Tim is best known as a long-time contributor on the Entrepreneurship and Personal Development website Addicted2Success. Tim's content has been shared hundreds of thousands of times and he has written multiple viral posts on social media all around success, personal development, motivation, and entrepreneurship. During the day Tim works with the most iconic tech companies in the world, as an adviser, to assist them in expanding into Australia. By night, Tim coaches his students on the principles of personal development and the fundamentals of entrepreneurship. Tim's biggest inspiration is Tony Robbins and his goal in life is to show people that anybody can achieve the impossible! 

More From Tim Denning

Focus

The Most Powerful Word in Business Is 'No'

Focus in business is one of the key ingredients to success. Focus comes from the word no.
7 min read
Pitching Investors

Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?

To be successful, be succinct.
6 min read
Goal Setting

Go Ahead and Tell Everybody You're Going to Mars: The Benefits of Being Bold.

An entrepreneur whose goal is to take his startup to the red planet discovers the virtue of thinking big.
7 min read
Project Grow

The No-BS Career Advice You Wish You Had 5 Years Ago

Luck is for amateurs. Create and share content, assign value to your time, and help others in your network even as you strive to improve yourself.
8 min read
Lessons

23 Things I Wish I Had Known About Business at the Start of My Career

Your path gets clearer once you tune out the corporate jargon and the fuzzy motivational nonsense on the Internet.
9 min read
Pitching

A Few Pointers on the Worst Ways to Write A Pitch Deck

People aren't interested in your company, they're interested in what you can do for their company.
6 min read
Starting a Business

Making Money Is About You, Not Your Business

Plans are important but the foundation of business success is your confidence in yourself.
7 min read
Motivation

Confidence Will Make All the Difference to Your Hustle

Confidence is not arrogance, it's just being comfortable with who you are.
8 min read
Take It From The Pros

What I Learned From the World's Greatest Venture Capitalist

Bill Tai blends his passion for windsurfing with his desire to contribute to a better future.
7 min read
Personal Improvement

What's it Going to Take for You to Change Humanity?

Lead and be empowered to do enormous things in this world.
6 min read
Intelligence

How to Be More Than an Average Joe

No one wants to settle for the results that come with being average but it's easy to fall into the trap.
7 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Here's How to Keep This Negative World From Winning

Don't let the fear stop you from becoming phenomenal in your life and business.
7 min read
Success

7 Truths About Success Millennial Entrepreneurs Just Don't Get

What it takes to succeed as a young founder in a manner that makes a difference and attracts people to your vision.
7 min read
Personal Development

How I Became Obsessed With Personal Development and Why You Should Too

We can all benefit from practicing daily personal development. The rewards are huge for those who invest the time to grow mentally.
7 min read
Take It From The Pros

Not Having a Phenomenal Entrepreneurial Journey? Here's What's Missing.

It's easy to get lost in the hype. Stay focused on the crucial elements that distinguish an entrepreneur who is on fire.
7 min read
