Tim Makhauri

Tim Makhauri

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of Investor Platform at Hum Capital

Tim Makhauri serves as Head of Investor Platform for Hum Capital, a FinTech company that uses AI to make the fundraising process more efficient, transparent & data-driven for companies and investors. He has advised many founders on venture debt raises totaling over $100MM in funded transactions.

https://humcapital.com/

Follow Tim Makhauri on Social

Latest

Finance

5 Reasons to Raise Venture Debt Immediately After Your Equity Round

Raising debt will never be easier than when you have just raised an equity round. Here's why.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like