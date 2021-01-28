Signing out of account, Standby...
Tim Rodland
Having been in real estate for 12+ years, luxury realtor, Tim Rodland, has an incredible wealth of knowledge of the high-end market, specifically The Bahamas. With his company, Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas, Tim is dedicated to helping people find great properties and make sound investments.
