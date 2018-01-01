Tom Borg

Tom Borg

Guest Writer
President of Tom Borg Consulting

Tom Borg is a business expert who works with small and mid-size companies to profitably improve customer acquisition and retention and employee performance. He does this through his consulting, speaking, and professional writing. For more information on how he can help you and your company call   (734) 404-5909 or email him at: tom@tomborg.com or visit his website at: www.@tomborgconsulting.com

Leadership Accountability

3 Mistakes Owners and Managers Make While Trying to Create a Culture of Accountability

Are you vague in the goals you set? Willing to overlook personal accountability? If so, prepare to watch your company go downhill.
5 min read
Customer Service Management

How Luck Plays Into This Michigan Bar and Grill's Success

What other small business owners can learn from this restaurant's approach to customer service.
5 min read
Customer Service Management

Customer Retention Is No Accident -- How Small Business Can Get It Right

Loyal customers are precious. Identifying the details and creating a system to make sure they're taken care of is key.
3 min read
Leadership

Stop Playing Firefighter With Your Small Business and Learn How to Focus

Juggling many things at once is a reality for most business owners, but it's often unproductive.
3 min read
Innovation

Tunnel Vision Will Kill Your Business

For any business to grow, it must change with the times.
3 min read
Leadership Skills

Why Business Owners Have a Hard Time Delegating

For owners and managers who have trouble delegating, it comes down to one basic issue.
3 min read
Managing Employees

How Much Value Do Your Employees Bring to the Bottom Line?

You have to begin looking at each of your employees as a profit center.
4 min read
Customer Experience

The 4 Things Your Customers Really Want

The essential dynamic of a quality service relationship comes down to a company's addressing these core questions.
3 min read
Managing Employees

3 Ways to Build a Happy Staff That Wants to Win

Uniting different personalities can be tough. Here are some strategies that can help.
3 min read
Customer Service

How the 10-Foot Rule Can Help You Win Customers

Managers and employees: Take note of this simple but powerful practice.
3 min read
Customer Service

The 3 Things You Need to Do When You've Upset Your Customer

If your customer is letting you know he's not happy with your business, you have a chance to make things right. Here's how.
3 min read
Managing Employees

The Simple Way to Find Out What Motivates Your Employees

Figuring out what will get your team in tip-top performance mode isn't rocket science. Here's how to do it.
3 min read
Managing Employees

5 Ways to Avoid Miscommunication With Your Employees

Sometimes we set ourselves up for defeat when trying to effectively communicate with other people. Here's some advice.
3 min read
Networking

The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking

Avoid these three lethal blunders when meeting and interacting with potential new clients.
2 min read
Hiring

Train and Retain: How to Attract and Motivate a Capable Staff

Seeking out top-notch young employees often leaves business owners feeling disillusioned.
2 min read
