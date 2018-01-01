Tom Borg is a business expert who works with small and mid-size companies to profitably improve customer acquisition and retention and employee performance. He does this through his consulting, speaking, and professional writing. For more information on how he can help you and your company call (734) 404-5909 or email him at: tom@tomborg.com or visit his website at: www.@tomborgconsulting.com
Leadership Accountability
3 Mistakes Owners and Managers Make While Trying to Create a Culture of Accountability
Are you vague in the goals you set? Willing to overlook personal accountability? If so, prepare to watch your company go downhill.
Customer Service Management
How Luck Plays Into This Michigan Bar and Grill's Success
What other small business owners can learn from this restaurant's approach to customer service.
Customer Service Management
Customer Retention Is No Accident -- How Small Business Can Get It Right
Loyal customers are precious. Identifying the details and creating a system to make sure they're taken care of is key.
Leadership
Stop Playing Firefighter With Your Small Business and Learn How to Focus
Juggling many things at once is a reality for most business owners, but it's often unproductive.
Innovation
Tunnel Vision Will Kill Your Business
For any business to grow, it must change with the times.
Leadership Skills
Why Business Owners Have a Hard Time Delegating
For owners and managers who have trouble delegating, it comes down to one basic issue.
Managing Employees
How Much Value Do Your Employees Bring to the Bottom Line?
You have to begin looking at each of your employees as a profit center.
Customer Experience
The 4 Things Your Customers Really Want
The essential dynamic of a quality service relationship comes down to a company's addressing these core questions.
Managing Employees
3 Ways to Build a Happy Staff That Wants to Win
Uniting different personalities can be tough. Here are some strategies that can help.
Customer Service
How the 10-Foot Rule Can Help You Win Customers
Managers and employees: Take note of this simple but powerful practice.
Customer Service
The 3 Things You Need to Do When You've Upset Your Customer
If your customer is letting you know he's not happy with your business, you have a chance to make things right. Here's how.
Managing Employees
The Simple Way to Find Out What Motivates Your Employees
Figuring out what will get your team in tip-top performance mode isn't rocket science. Here's how to do it.
Managing Employees
5 Ways to Avoid Miscommunication With Your Employees
Sometimes we set ourselves up for defeat when trying to effectively communicate with other people. Here's some advice.
Networking
The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking
Avoid these three lethal blunders when meeting and interacting with potential new clients.
Hiring
Train and Retain: How to Attract and Motivate a Capable Staff
Seeking out top-notch young employees often leaves business owners feeling disillusioned.