Tom Clayton

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Revenue Officer

Tom Clayton is a seasoned technology leader who has built numerous tech companies. As chief revenue officer at Bill.com, Clayton leads all sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships.

https://www.bill.com/

Follow Tom Clayton on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Success Strategies

How Boxing Has Helped Me Be a Better CRO

Champion boxers and successful entrepreneurs alike must play the long game to see major wins.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like