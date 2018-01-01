Tom Edwards

Marketing
These Marketing Trends will Overshadow Others in 2018
Brands should start shifting their focus, from developing content to creating experiences that will enable consumers to create and share more user-generated content
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.