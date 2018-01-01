Tom Hopkins

Tom Hopkins is world-renowned as "the builder of sales champions." For the past 30 years, he's provided superior sales training through his company, Tom Hopkins International.

Smart, Easy Ways to Find Customers
Starting a Business

Need to find sales prospects, but don't know where to start? Use these easy prospecting tips for finding the right people in your target market.
Building Client Relationships
Marketing

Cultivating client relationships goes beyond good customer service-if you truly care about your clients, then they'll care about you.
The Importance of Individual Sales Goals
Marketing

Give your salespeople personalized attention so they perform at their peak.
Top 10 Sales Killers
Marketing

Our expert shares the most common mistakes salespeople make--so you don't get caught making them!
How to Hire Your First Salesperson
Growth Strategies

Are you getting too much business to handle yourself? Here's how to find a salesperson that'll support your growing startup.
Using Technology to Your Advantage
Marketing

Simple tips for staying on top of your sales game
Selling to Other Cultures
Marketing

Do you have prospects whose primary language isn't English? Avoid getting your foot caught in your mouth and accidentally offending them by understanding their unique cultural needs.
Do Your Customers Feel Ignored?
Marketing

You may be losing business without even knowing it. Romance your customers into coming back with these ways to make them feel special.
The No. 1 Key to Closing the Sale
Marketing

Want to know the secret to getting your customers to buy? It's simple--just ask!
How to Manage Your Time
Ready for Anything

Make more money--and avoid burning out--with this advice for better managing your selling time.
The Benefits of Low-Key Selling
Marketing

Don't intimidate your customers with pushy sales tactics--put them at ease so they want to buy.
How to Beat the Money Objection
Marketing

Keep customers from shopping around by proving why your product is the best, even when it's not the cheapest.
Sales Call Success Tips
Ready for Anything

Dread calling potential clients? Avoid rejection and make the sale with these eight essential phone skills.
8 Tips for a Successful Sales Call
Marketing

Learn the vital telephone skills every salesperson needs to avoid rejection.
Closing the Sale

Want to close sales like a star? Learn how to ask the right questions and never watch prospects walk away.
