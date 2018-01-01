Tony Delmercado

Tony Delmercado

Guest Writer
COO, Hawke Media
Tony Delmercado is the COO at Hawke Media.

More From Tony Delmercado

We Grew a Company From 12 to 150 Employees in 4 Years. Here's What We Did Wrong.
Mistakes

We Grew a Company From 12 to 150 Employees in 4 Years. Here's What We Did Wrong.

These are the four mistakes fast-growing companies typically make.
6 min read
The Bigger You Get, the More Attention Your Culture Needs
Company Culture

The Bigger You Get, the More Attention Your Culture Needs

In a great work culture, people are excited to work with their peers, even if the work is grueling. Here are five tips to create that kind of culture as you scale.
7 min read
Has Major Employee Churn Just Hit Your Company? My Experience Says It Will Bounce Back.
churn

Has Major Employee Churn Just Hit Your Company? My Experience Says It Will Bounce Back.

If a bunch of your employees just left, these four suggestions will get you through it.
7 min read
Don't Lose Those Talented Team Members. 3 Ways to Hold on to Them.
career development

Don't Lose Those Talented Team Members. 3 Ways to Hold on to Them.

The secret tool to building a great company? Professional team development.
6 min read
3 Keys to a Great Event That Epitomizes Your Brand
Events

3 Keys to a Great Event That Epitomizes Your Brand

Craft killer experiences that build affection and loyalty in your customer base. You can do that no matter what your budget.
6 min read
Supportive AND Demanding: 4 Ways Great Leaders Can Be Both -- Simultaneously
Hiring Employees

Supportive AND Demanding: 4 Ways Great Leaders Can Be Both -- Simultaneously

When you build the kind of relationships that make your employees want to deliver for you, it makes the 'tough talks' a little bit easier.
7 min read
3 Ways to 'Transcend the Tech' in Your Team's Communications
Team-Building

3 Ways to 'Transcend the Tech' in Your Team's Communications

An overreliance on technology can make your culture suck -- here are three ways to keep it real.
6 min read
'Get Sh*t Done' Is This Company's Rallying Cry. Here's Why It Should Be Yours, Too.
Managing Employees

'Get Sh*t Done' Is This Company's Rallying Cry. Here's Why It Should Be Yours, Too.

As leader, you need to walk the line between aggressive driver of work and supportive coach. Here's how to do that.
7 min read
3 Misconceptions That Are Killing Your Recruiting Efforts
Perks

3 Misconceptions That Are Killing Your Recruiting Efforts

Doggie daycare and other perks are fun, but they aren't the last word in recruitment -- people are.
7 min read
Under Review: Rethinking the Employee-Evaluation Process
Performance Reviews

Under Review: Rethinking the Employee-Evaluation Process

If your company does employee reviews on a quarterly basis, you're going to need help keeping track of all those moving parts.
6 min read
4 Ways to Build Business Relationships With Knowledge-Sharing
Networking

4 Ways to Build Business Relationships With Knowledge-Sharing

Creating a network of smart, ambitious people to share knowledge with is one of the best things you can do for your business.
7 min read
How to Ensure Terminations Don't Negatively Impact Remaining Team Members
terminations

How to Ensure Terminations Don't Negatively Impact Remaining Team Members

If you overvalue meritocracy, deliverables and performance, you risk having superstars who are also "culture villains."
7 min read
Have You Outgrown Employee Management? Here's How to Let Go.
Managing Employees

Have You Outgrown Employee Management? Here's How to Let Go.

Uber's Travis Kalanick just announced he's looking for a second-in-command. Shame he didn't do that before, um, you know . . .
7 min read
4 Ways to Overcome the Unique Challenges a Low Unemployment Rate Poses
Employee Recruitment

4 Ways to Overcome the Unique Challenges a Low Unemployment Rate Poses

Joblessness is at its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008. For job seekers, this kind of climate creates a "buyer's market," allowing them to be more selective. Candidates want compelling reasons to join and stay with your team.
6 min read
3 Ways to Increase Client Retention Through Transparency
Transparency

3 Ways to Increase Client Retention Through Transparency

"Transparency" is no longer a buzzword -- it's a real necessity in today's business world. Here's how to make sure you're exercising it.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.