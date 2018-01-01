Tony Delmercado

Mistakes
We Grew a Company From 12 to 150 Employees in 4 Years. Here's What We Did Wrong.
These are the four mistakes fast-growing companies typically make.
Company Culture
The Bigger You Get, the More Attention Your Culture Needs
In a great work culture, people are excited to work with their peers, even if the work is grueling. Here are five tips to create that kind of culture as you scale.
churn
Has Major Employee Churn Just Hit Your Company? My Experience Says It Will Bounce Back.
If a bunch of your employees just left, these four suggestions will get you through it.
career development
Don't Lose Those Talented Team Members. 3 Ways to Hold on to Them.
The secret tool to building a great company? Professional team development.
Events
3 Keys to a Great Event That Epitomizes Your Brand
Craft killer experiences that build affection and loyalty in your customer base. You can do that no matter what your budget.
Hiring Employees
Supportive AND Demanding: 4 Ways Great Leaders Can Be Both -- Simultaneously
When you build the kind of relationships that make your employees want to deliver for you, it makes the 'tough talks' a little bit easier.
Team-Building
3 Ways to 'Transcend the Tech' in Your Team's Communications
An overreliance on technology can make your culture suck -- here are three ways to keep it real.
Managing Employees
'Get Sh*t Done' Is This Company's Rallying Cry. Here's Why It Should Be Yours, Too.
As leader, you need to walk the line between aggressive driver of work and supportive coach. Here's how to do that.
Perks
3 Misconceptions That Are Killing Your Recruiting Efforts
Doggie daycare and other perks are fun, but they aren't the last word in recruitment -- people are.
Performance Reviews
Under Review: Rethinking the Employee-Evaluation Process
If your company does employee reviews on a quarterly basis, you're going to need help keeping track of all those moving parts.
Networking
4 Ways to Build Business Relationships With Knowledge-Sharing
Creating a network of smart, ambitious people to share knowledge with is one of the best things you can do for your business.
terminations
How to Ensure Terminations Don't Negatively Impact Remaining Team Members
If you overvalue meritocracy, deliverables and performance, you risk having superstars who are also "culture villains."
Managing Employees
Have You Outgrown Employee Management? Here's How to Let Go.
Uber's Travis Kalanick just announced he's looking for a second-in-command. Shame he didn't do that before, um, you know . . .
Employee Recruitment
4 Ways to Overcome the Unique Challenges a Low Unemployment Rate Poses
Joblessness is at its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008. For job seekers, this kind of climate creates a "buyer's market," allowing them to be more selective. Candidates want compelling reasons to join and stay with your team.
Transparency
3 Ways to Increase Client Retention Through Transparency
"Transparency" is no longer a buzzword -- it's a real necessity in today's business world. Here's how to make sure you're exercising it.