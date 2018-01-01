Tricia Sciortino

Tricia Sciortino is the COO of BELAY, which provides virtual services to companies. She joined the company, formerly known as eaHELP, in November 2010 as a virtual assistant and first employee of the company. She has a background in senior retail management, including experience overseeing a team of more than 150 employees, and supporting senior leaders in the church construction industry. Originally from New York, Sciortino currently resides in Charlotte, N.C., with her two daughters. She obtained her B.A. in business from the University of Hartford in Connecticut. 

6 Things You Must Do to Effectively Manage Remote Workers
Early experiences, onboarding and training can really make a difference.
3 fatal mistakes to avoid in a startup
Perfectionism often equals procrastination and it may cause stress and dissatisfaction with whatever you finally manage to produce
