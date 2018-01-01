Guest Writer

Tricia Sciortino is the COO of BELAY, which provides virtual services to companies. She joined the company, formerly known as eaHELP, in November 2010 as a virtual assistant and first employee of the company. She has a background in senior retail management, including experience overseeing a team of more than 150 employees, and supporting senior leaders in the church construction industry. Originally from New York, Sciortino currently resides in Charlotte, N.C., with her two daughters. She obtained her B.A. in business from the University of Hartford in Connecticut.