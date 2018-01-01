Tucker Max

Writing a Book
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Write a Book
Books get you attention. Attention gets you money.
Writing a Book
The Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Ghostwriting
Save time -- but spend lots of cash -- getting someone to write your book for you.
Books
How Bestseller Lists Actually Work -- And How To Get On Them
Different organizations follow very different rules for list creation. Know what you are getting into.
Firing
How to Fire Someone So They'll Thank You For It
Take time to help employees realize getting fired isn't the end of the world.
Writing a Book
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Writing a Book
A new method that will get your book out of your head and into the hands of consumers quickly.
Managing Employees
2 Questions to Ask Before You Fire Someone
The only thing worse than making a hiring mistake is to keep making that mistake.
Meetings
4 Tips for Running a Professional Meeting
Nobody complains about meetings that really contribute to moving the company forward.
Hiring
How to Hire Like a Pro
A professional hiring process is the best way to build a team and spare yourself the trauma of firing anybody.
Content Strategy
The Only Unbreakable Rule for Creating Great Content
For effective writing make your topic helping people reach their goals.
Writing
Why You're Afraid To Write Your Book (And How To Beat Fear)
Master these fears and begin writing that manuscript you've been wanting to create for a long time.
Books
Desire for Fame and Wealth are Really Bad Reasons for Writing a Book
You are ready to start writing once you've accepted you are unlikely to make money selling your book.