Guest Writer
Co-founder of Book In A Box
Tucker Max is the co-founder and CEO of Book In A Box, and a number-one New York Times bestselling author. He lives in Austin.

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Write a Book
Writing a Book

Books get you attention. Attention gets you money.
15+ min read
The Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Ghostwriting
Writing a Book

Save time -- but spend lots of cash -- getting someone to write your book for you.
15+ min read
How Bestseller Lists Actually Work -- And How To Get On Them
Books

Different organizations follow very different rules for list creation. Know what you are getting into.
15+ min read
How to Fire Someone So They'll Thank You For It
Firing

Take time to help employees realize getting fired isn't the end of the world.
7 min read
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Writing a Book
Writing a Book

A new method that will get your book out of your head and into the hands of consumers quickly.
15+ min read
2 Questions to Ask Before You Fire Someone
Managing Employees

The only thing worse than making a hiring mistake is to keep making that mistake.
5 min read
4 Tips for Running a Professional Meeting
Meetings

Nobody complains about meetings that really contribute to moving the company forward.
6 min read
How to Hire Like a Pro
Hiring

A professional hiring process is the best way to build a team and spare yourself the trauma of firing anybody.
6 min read
The Only Unbreakable Rule for Creating Great Content
Content Strategy

For effective writing make your topic helping people reach their goals.
6 min read
Why You're Afraid To Write Your Book (And How To Beat Fear)
Writing

Master these fears and begin writing that manuscript you've been wanting to create for a long time.
7 min read
Desire for Fame and Wealth are Really Bad Reasons for Writing a Book
Books

You are ready to start writing once you've accepted you are unlikely to make money selling your book.
13 min read
