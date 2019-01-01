About Unni Kurup
Unni Kurup is General Manager at Plan.net Middle East, an agency of the Haus der Kommunikation Dubai, the Dubai-based MENA hub of the Serviceplan Group, Europe´s largest and most diversified owner-managed and partner-managed independent agency group. Situated in Dubai Design District, our “Haus der Kommunikation” combines all manner of communication disciplines under one roof, and unites the agency brands Serviceplan, Plan.Net, Mediaplus Espresso, and Serviceplan Experience.
More From Unni Kurup
Digital Disruption
Seven Strategies To Improve Your Enterprise's Digital Presence
To stay competitive, companies must stop experimenting with digital and commit to transforming themselves into full digital businesses.