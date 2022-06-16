Valerie Frederickson

Valerie Frederickson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Frederickson Partners

Valerie Frederickson is the founder/CEO of HR consulting and executive search firm Frederickson Partners, the country’s leading people executive search firm for 25 years. Clients include Facebook, Google, Gilead, Intel, Palantir, Pinterest, Roche, Uber and other tech, media and biotech firms.

http://www.fredericksonpartners.com

3 Golden Strategies to Attract Top Talent in an Ultra-Competitive Job Market

I've led a global executive search firm for 27 years, but never have I witnessed a talent market like this.

Estrategias de crecimiento

3 estrategias de oro para atraer a los mejores talentos en un mercado laboral ultracompetitivo

He dirigido una empresa global de búsqueda de ejecutivos durante 27 años, pero nunca había sido testigo de un mercado de talento como este.

