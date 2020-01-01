More From Veronica Chou
Inspiration
This Artwork Inspired Veronica Chou to Make a More Responsible Fashion Brand
A Nepalese drawing reminds her to think about the impact her business has on the world.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.