Vidur Gupta

Director, Spectrum Talent Management
Vidur Gupta is the Director of Spectrum Talent Management, a HR recruitment firm.   

More From Vidur Gupta

Top 5 Hiring Trends in 2019 for Students
Hiring

2019 will be a game-changing year in the recruitment space as the global sourcing of candidates will still provide the recruiters with a competitive advantage
4 min read
This is Why Our Future Depends on Ability to Continuously Adapt to Latest Technology
Technology

To change as per the changing environment is nothing new it's the most basic law of nature and we tell you how it is applicable to businesses and workforce as well
3 min read
#5 Ways to Spark Creativity When Applying for a Job
Job Seekers

Your CV is your identity; you have to be careful to make it express your uniqueness, achievements and value
3 min read
