Vidur Gupta

Hiring
Top 5 Hiring Trends in 2019 for Students
2019 will be a game-changing year in the recruitment space as the global sourcing of candidates will still provide the recruiters with a competitive advantage
Technology
This is Why Our Future Depends on Ability to Continuously Adapt to Latest Technology
To change as per the changing environment is nothing new it's the most basic law of nature and we tell you how it is applicable to businesses and workforce as well
Job Seekers
#5 Ways to Spark Creativity When Applying for a Job
Your CV is your identity; you have to be careful to make it express your uniqueness, achievements and value