Contributor
CEO and Founder AyurUniverse

AyurUniverse was founded by Vijay Kumar Karai. Vijay brings over 18 years of corporate experience in Sales, Marketing and Operations working for brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi and 4 years as CEO of various start-ups. It was during his time as CEO and co-investor of an Ayurvedic spa in Mysore, India, that he realized the potential for an online wellness portal.

Vijay holds an MBA from University of Southern California, USA and Bachelor of Science from Hyderabad, India. He is a proud husband and father of two boys and quite naturally an avid wellness enthusiast. A keen reader, scuba diver and amateur squash player, he also helps his sons run an NGO "Thread India" that helps and motivates underprivileged children to follow their dream career.

The Resurgence of Health and Wellness Tourism in India
The Resurgence of Health and Wellness Tourism in India

India's shift from being just a cultural destination to a Yoga nucleus has been remarkable
3 min read
