Vikas Lalwani is a member of the marketing team at FusionCharts, a startup providing JavaScript charts to 23,000+ customers. He is also community manager at Zidisha, a Y Combinator backed non-profit helping entrepreneurs in developing countries. You can catch him on Twitter via @LalwaniVikas.
Deadlines
'Ship Fast and Iterate' Doesn't Mean Start With a Poor Product
Never compromise quality to meet a deadline and never miss a deadline. Nobody said business is easy.
Project Grow
7 Film Biographies to Inspire Every Entrepreneur
Movies can be thrilling flights of imagination but none more so than those depicting the struggles of true-life entrepreneurs.
Business Circle
3 Fundamentals Learned the Hard Way About Generating PR for a Startup
You learned your customer's problem and offered a solution. That's the basic idea for selling your story to journalists, too.
Email Marketing
8 Ingredients of an Off-the-Charts Email Marketing Campaign
For extraordinary results, test, measure, tweak. Don't stop.