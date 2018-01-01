Vikram Gupta

Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures

Mr.Vikram Gupta is the Founder & Managing Partner at IvyCap Ventures Advisors Private Limited. He has about 20 years of experience in Venture Capital, Business Consulting, M&A, Strategy and Operations in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Consumer Goods and other industries. He has also held leadership positions across various well-known companies in India and Abroad.

