MD & CEO, IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd

Vimal Bhandari is Managing Director & CEO of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd (ICF), a leading NBFC offering a wide bouquet of debt products and poised to cater to the ever-growing credit requirements of Indian corporates. The institution is sponsored by reputed private equity houses including Everstone, Goldman Sachs and others

An astute business acumen and focused planning capabilities have enabled Vimal to build IndoStar into a Wholesale Credit Institution of world-class standards. His impeccable credentials backed by 30 solid years of commendable experience as finance professional have consolidated a niche position for him in the financial services industry. As a leader, he has always believed in broadening the contours of operational performance and guided his team to attain superior targets to meet their business goals.Under his able guidance, ICF has forayed into SME lending services.

In his earlier stint, Vimal has worked with AEGON N.V as its Country Head for 7 years. He was also responsible for spearheading the financial services business at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), one of India’s leading infrastructure development and finance companies. He served with IL&FS for 17 years, of which 12 years was as itsExecutive Director.

Vimal’s professional expertise has been sought by notable corporate entities as he sits as an Independent Director on the Boards of various Public Limited Companies including Bayer CropScience, DCM Shriram, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Piramal Glass, RBL Bank, JK Tyre and Bharat Forge. He is a member of the CII National Council of Financial Markets and member of the National Executive Committee of FICCI, the apex Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Listing Committee and Executive Committee of the NSE.

Vimal is a Chartered Accountant and a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University. He has attended Advanced Management Programs at International Institute of Management, Lausanne, Switzerland.