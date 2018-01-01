Guest Writer

CEO, Buildzar.com

Vineet Singh is a seasoned entrepreneur and a startup expert. Coming from a proven experience of making scalable models across domains in new-world categories, Vineet is an industry veteran. As the CBO & COO in his last assignment with Mobikwik, a leading Indian digital wallet company, he led the organization from a staff strength of 50 to 1500.

Increased the merchandise value from INR 100 Billion to INR 1,500 Billion and daily unique transactions from 50,000 to 600,000 while parallelly increasing the merchant base from 5,000 to 2.5 Million.

During his entrepreneurial stint at Buildzar, an online marketplace solution for home construction & renovation solutions, he successfully raised INR 25 Million and having served over 650 homes. Prior to this, he has worked across with 99acres.com, allcheckddeals.com and Infoedge (Naukri, NaukriGulf, Naukri FastForward & Jeevansaathi) in leadership positions and lead different verticals across the vast geographies of the MENA & SEA regions, gaining first-hand insights on how these markets functioned.

At all his stints, Vineet made teams & structures, forecasted business opportunities and attracted the right talent at the right junctures.