Vineet Singh

Vineet Singh

Guest Writer
CEO, Buildzar.com

Vineet Singh is a seasoned entrepreneur and a startup expert. Coming from a proven experience of making scalable models across domains in new-world categories, Vineet is an industry veteran. As the CBO & COO in his last assignment with Mobikwik, a leading Indian digital wallet company, he led the organization from a staff strength of 50 to 1500.

Increased the merchandise value from INR 100 Billion to INR 1,500 Billion and daily unique transactions from 50,000 to 600,000 while parallelly increasing the merchant base from 5,000 to 2.5 Million.

During his entrepreneurial stint at Buildzar, an online marketplace solution for home construction & renovation solutions, he successfully raised INR 25 Million and having served over 650 homes. Prior to this, he has worked across with 99acres.comallcheckddeals.com and Infoedge (Naukri, NaukriGulf, Naukri FastForward & Jeevansaathi) in leadership positions and lead different verticals across the vast geographies of the MENA & SEA regions, gaining first-hand insights on how these markets functioned.

At all his stints, Vineet made teams & structures, forecasted business opportunities and attracted the right talent at the right junctures.

More From Vineet Singh

PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs
Startups

PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs

An initiative by PM Modi which has the potential to change the face of the startup culture in India and hence explore it's depth
6 min read
5 Habits Every Entrepreneur Should Develop to Become Successful
Entrepreneurship

5 Habits Every Entrepreneur Should Develop to Become Successful

A successful entrepreneur must go through a process of learning and un-learning many things
3 min read
Buildzar to make things easier for consumers who want to build their dream home
Online Real Estate

Buildzar to make things easier for consumers who want to build their dream home

Online home building solutions from design to finish
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.