Vinod Subramanian

Chief Executive Officer, Logo Infosoft Business Technology Private Limited

About Vinod Subramanian

Vinod Subramanian is the Chief Executive Officer at Logo InfoSoft Business Technology Pvt Ltd. A graduate from IIT Kharagpur, he is a business leader who with 24 years of experience in the IT industry has brought a unique vision to Logo Infosoft. He has worked in various leadership positions in several top organizations such as Ernst and Young where he led the IT Advisory Practice and has also led the Enterprise Application Business at Oracle Asia Pacific.

More From Vinod Subramanian

E-Invoices – The Next Step in Indian GST Reforms
Invoices

E-Invoices – The Next Step in Indian GST Reforms

An Electronic Invoice will be defined as an Invoice that is issued and received in electronic format
4 min read