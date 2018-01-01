Vin Gupta

Vin Gupta

Guest Writer
Founder of Infofree.com and DatabaseUSA.com

Vin Gupta is the founder of San Mateo, Calif.-based InfoFree.com, which provides sales leads to salespeople and small businesses, and Database USA, a provider of big databases and database marketing to enterprise customers. He also founded Infousa and SalesGenie, which he sold in 2010.

More From Vin Gupta

Crowdfunding Is More Like 'Crowd-Frauding'
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Is More Like 'Crowd-Frauding'

As crowdfunding becomes more popular, there is a risk that most people will lose money in the rush.
3 min read
Without Good Analysis, Big Data Is Just a Big Trash Dump
Big Data

Without Good Analysis, Big Data Is Just a Big Trash Dump

Focusing on Big Data can be a big waste of time and money if you don't know how to mine it.
5 min read
Tips to Help You Identify and Nurture Customers
Customer Service

Tips to Help You Identify and Nurture Customers

Your consumer base is the backbone of your business. Without them, there is no business.
4 min read
Why Warren Buffett Is the Mahatma Gandhi of Capitalism
Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffett Is the Mahatma Gandhi of Capitalism

Ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, it's important to recognize Buffett's role as a beacon for the world.
6 min read
Traditional or Digital Marketing? Is That the Right Question?
Marketing

Traditional or Digital Marketing? Is That the Right Question?

Instead of making a choice, consider a mix of strategies, according to the specific offer and the time of year.
4 min read
Are Entrepreneurs Wired Differently?
Leadership Qualities

Are Entrepreneurs Wired Differently?

These folks listen to their intuitive inner feelings and take risks, lacing their decisions with determination.
4 min read
What I Learned Gambling $3 Million on the Worst Super Bowl Ads
Marketing

What I Learned Gambling $3 Million on the Worst Super Bowl Ads

As this weekend approaches, it's time to remember to think bold and play tough to build your business.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.