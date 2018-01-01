Virang Jhaveri

Co-Founder & CEO at PicoStone

Virang, an EXTC Engineer from DJ, Sanghvi COE, has worked with Diebold as a Software Engineer. He has worked on various Tech projects with Android, NodeJs, FreeRtos and Hardware circuits. He also has various technical papers published in international magazines. As the Chairperson of his college’s Technical Festival he has hosted various national level competitions and led a team of 140 members.He is the technical Brain behind the company.