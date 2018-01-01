Virang Jhaveri

Co-Founder & CEO at PicoStone

Virang, an EXTC Engineer from DJ, Sanghvi COE, has worked with Diebold as a Software Engineer. He has worked on various Tech projects with Android, NodeJs, FreeRtos and Hardware circuits. He also has various technical papers published in international magazines. As the Chairperson of his college’s Technical Festival he has hosted various national level competitions and led a team of 140 members.He is the  technical Brain behind the company.


 

More From Virang Jhaveri

This is What the Future of Home Automation in India Looks Like
Home Automation

The home automation segment in India is witnessing a larger acceptance due to availability of affordable and durable products and hence explore the subject a little
What Will the Future of Connected Homes Look Like ?
Connected home

Our personal spaces are getting physically smaller, but growing virtually, thanks to the exponential boom in technology and connected devices
